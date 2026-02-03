B-Roll - 2026 Yokota Air Base MLK Jr. Luncheon Celebration and Award Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994814" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll of the 2026 Yokota Air Base MLK Jr. Luncheon Celebration and Award Ceremony. Leaders were chosen and awarded from several private organizations who have exemplified and excelled in transformational, servant, and authentic leadership in the style of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on base and throughout the Yokota Air Base Japan community.