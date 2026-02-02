QUART 26.2 B-Roll: 3rd AA Bn. conduct Ship to Ship operations aboard USS Makin Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994810" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, maneuver and secure Amphibious Combat Vehicles onto the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 24, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)