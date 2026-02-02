(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    QUART 26.2 B-Roll: 3rd AA Bn. conduct Ship to Ship operations aboard USS Makin Island

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, maneuver and secure Amphibious Combat Vehicles onto the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 24, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994810
    VIRIN: 260124-M-EF648-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507481
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 26.2 B-Roll: 3rd AA Bn. conduct Ship to Ship operations aboard USS Makin Island, by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    QUART, QUART26.2, U.S. 3rd Fleet, 13thMEU, IMEF, USS Makin Island

