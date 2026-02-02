U.S. Marines with Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct a ship to shore movement in Amphibious Combat Vehicles to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), as part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 23, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)
|01.23.2026
|02.02.2026 18:39
|B-Roll
|994809
|260123-M-EF648-1001
|DOD_111507459
|00:02:29
|CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
This work, QUART 26.2 B-Roll: 3rd AA Bn. conduct Ship to Shore training onboard USS Makin Island, by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
