(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee National Guard response to Winter Storm Fern

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Army and Air Force members in the Tennessee National Guard, respond to the 2026 winter storm, Winter Storm Fern, and work with local agencies to provide disaster relief and help Tennessee recover, January 25 to February 2, 2026. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Tennessee National Guard responded during a winter storm, assisting civilians and civilian agencies in the recovery process of Davidson County and other affected areas in Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video taken by Senior Airmen Xaviera Stevens.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994808
    VIRIN: 260202-Z-CG070-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507438
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard response to Winter Storm Fern, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    118th Wing
    National Guard Response
    Emergancy Responce
    National Guard Bureau
    Winter Storm Fern
    Winter 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video