Tennessee National Guard response to Winter Storm Fern

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994808" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army and Air Force members in the Tennessee National Guard, respond to the 2026 winter storm, Winter Storm Fern, and work with local agencies to provide disaster relief and help Tennessee recover, January 25 to February 2, 2026. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Tennessee National Guard responded during a winter storm, assisting civilians and civilian agencies in the recovery process of Davidson County and other affected areas in Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video taken by Senior Airmen Xaviera Stevens.)