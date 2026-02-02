U.S. Army and Air Force members in the Tennessee National Guard, respond to the 2026 winter storm, Winter Storm Fern, and work with local agencies to provide disaster relief and help Tennessee recover, January 25 to February 2, 2026. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the Tennessee National Guard responded during a winter storm, assisting civilians and civilian agencies in the recovery process of Davidson County and other affected areas in Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video taken by Senior Airmen Xaviera Stevens.)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994808
|VIRIN:
|260202-Z-CG070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111507438
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
This work, Tennessee National Guard response to Winter Storm Fern, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
