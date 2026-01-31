U.S. Air Force Senior Airman (SrA) Eduardo Tamayo, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS), gives an interview talking about medical training at Cerro Tigre, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 17:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|994806
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-DL184-5783
|Filename:
|DOD_111507410
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force and Panamanian Forces train at Cerro Tigre, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.