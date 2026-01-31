(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force and Panamanian Forces train at Cerro Tigre

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    01.30.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman (SrA) Eduardo Tamayo, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS), gives an interview talking about medical training at Cerro Tigre, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 17:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 994806
    VIRIN: 260130-A-DL184-5783
    Filename: DOD_111507410
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force and Panamanian Forces train at Cerro Tigre, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PNP
    824th Base Defense Squadron
    Panama Canal
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

