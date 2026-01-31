Soldiers from 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct an Air Assault with the help of 101 Combat Aviation Brigade as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 26.1 on January 21, 2026 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
(Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner)
“Dusty Roads” by marcobellonimusic is licensed under Envato. To request a copy of this 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) license please email usarmy.campbell.101-abn-div.mbx.101pao@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 16:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994799
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-KQ181-8140
|Filename:
|DOD_111507321
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Assault for OLE 26.1, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
