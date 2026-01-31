A Marine V-22 Osprey from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774 conducting an Air Assault mission with Easy Company, 2-506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) as part of Operation Lethal Eagle (OLE) 26.1 on January 23, 2026. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
(Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner)
“Powerful Epic Cinematic Dramatic” by Cinematic_Trailers is licensed under Envato. To request a copy of this 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) license please email usarmy.campbell.101-abn-div.mbx.101pao@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 15:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994794
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-KQ181-3857
|Filename:
|DOD_111507277
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Osprey Air Assault with the 101st, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.