    Osprey Air Assault with the 101st

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A Marine V-22 Osprey from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774 conducting an Air Assault mission with Easy Company, 2-506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) as part of Operation Lethal Eagle (OLE) 26.1 on January 23, 2026. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

    (Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner)

    “Powerful Epic Cinematic Dramatic” by Cinematic_Trailers is licensed under Envato. To request a copy of this 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) license please email usarmy.campbell.101-abn-div.mbx.101pao@army.mil

