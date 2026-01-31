Soldiers from 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct an Air Assault with the help of 101 Combat Aviation Brigade as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 26.1 on January 21, 2026 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
(Army Video by Sgt. Brianna Badder and Sgt. Marisol Romo-Franco. Produced by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 15:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994788
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-KQ181-3607
|Filename:
|DOD_111507256
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Assault into OLE 26.1, by SGT Brianna Badder, SFC Joshua Joyner and SGT Marisol Romo Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
