    Air Assault into OLE 26.1

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brianna Badder, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Sgt. Marisol Romo Franco

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 3rd Mobile Brigade "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct an Air Assault with the help of 101 Combat Aviation Brigade as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 26.1 on January 21, 2026 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

    (Army Video by Sgt. Brianna Badder and Sgt. Marisol Romo-Franco. Produced by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 15:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994788
    VIRIN: 260121-A-KQ181-3607
    Filename: DOD_111507256
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault into OLE 26.1, by SGT Brianna Badder, SFC Joshua Joyner and SGT Marisol Romo Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    XVIII Corps
    101st (AASLT)
    Ft. Campbell KY
    air assault
    OLE 26.1

