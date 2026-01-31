(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Veterans Day Observance 2025

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. Vallanda Antoine, Stephen Bates, Spc. Semaj Johnson, Leopold Medina, Spc. Derek Partida, Sgt. Jessica Rutledge and Anthony Young

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Douglas Collins, and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant participate in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and address the public at the Memorial Amphitheater during the 72nd National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 15:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 994786
    VIRIN: 261111-A-D0742-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507253
    Length: 00:24:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Veterans Day Observance 2025, by PFC Vallanda Antoine, Stephen Bates, SPC Semaj Johnson, Leopold Medina, SPC Derek Partida, SGT Jessica Rutledge and Anthony Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day

