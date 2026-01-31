National Veterans Day Observance 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Douglas Collins, and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant participate in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and address the public at the Memorial Amphitheater during the 72nd National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2025.