U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Douglas Collins, and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant participate in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and address the public at the Memorial Amphitheater during the 72nd National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 15:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|994786
|VIRIN:
|261111-A-D0742-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111507253
|Length:
|00:24:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Veterans Day Observance 2025, by PFC Vallanda Antoine, Stephen Bates, SPC Semaj Johnson, Leopold Medina, SPC Derek Partida, SGT Jessica Rutledge and Anthony Young
