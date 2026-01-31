Spartan Brigade conducts UAS Table VI exercise

U.S. Soldiers with 6th Squadron, 8th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conduct Table VI training on unmanned aircraft systems during Spartan Focus 2026 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2026. During Spartan Focus, the emphasis on UAS demonstrates the principle, "see first, decide first, strike first, win" by delivering rapid surveillance and decision advantages. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 15:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994784
|VIRIN:
|260202-A-AB240-9019
|Filename:
|DOD_111507175
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
