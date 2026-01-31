(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spartan Brigade conducts UAS Table VI exercise

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with 6th Squadron, 8th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conduct Table VI training on unmanned aircraft systems during Spartan Focus 2026 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2026. During Spartan Focus, the emphasis on UAS demonstrates the principle, "see first, decide first, strike first, win" by delivering rapid surveillance and decision advantages. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994784
    VIRIN: 260202-A-AB240-9019
    Filename: DOD_111507175
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    Spartan Focus 2026

