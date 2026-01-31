(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines Conduct Logistics Convoy in Preparation for Exercise Cold Response 26

    NORWAY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, travel in a tactical convoy in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26 near Frigaard, Norway, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994780
    VIRIN: 260123-M-KG080-1001
    Filename: DOD_111507144
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines Conduct Logistics Convoy in Preparation for Exercise Cold Response 26, by LCpl Javier Santillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cold Response, Shoulder to Shoulder, Stronger Together, NATO, USMCNews, CORE26

