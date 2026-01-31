U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, travel in a tactical convoy in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26 near Frigaard, Norway, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994780
|VIRIN:
|260123-M-KG080-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111507144
|Length:
|00:07:22
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines Conduct Logistics Convoy in Preparation for Exercise Cold Response 26, by LCpl Javier Santillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.