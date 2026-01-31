CORE26 | U.S. Marines Prepare Tactical Vehicles for Exercise during Cave Draw Operations in Frigaard

U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, unload and prepare tactical vehicles in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26 in Frigaard, Norway, Jan. 20, 2026. The Marine Corps Pre-positioning Program-Norway, managed by Blount Island Command, enables the rapid outfitting of a deployed Marine Air-Ground Task Force by storing ready-to-use equipment in climate-controlled caves. Exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994778
|VIRIN:
|260120-M-KG080-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111507090
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
