    Coast Guard Cutter Hawser Conducts Icebreaking Operations in New York Harbor

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser operates in New York Harbor to conduct icebreaking operations in support of safe navigation during winter weather conditions, Jan. 31, 2026. Coast Guard crews continue icebreaking operations across the Sector New York area of responsibility to help maintain safe and navigable waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Sydney Niemi)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994775
    VIRIN: 260131-G-G0101-9605
    Filename: DOD_111507076
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: US

    Icebreaking
    (WYTL-65610) Hawser

