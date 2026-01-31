Coast Guard Cutter Hawser Conducts Icebreaking Operations in New York Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994775" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser operates in New York Harbor to conduct icebreaking operations in support of safe navigation during winter weather conditions, Jan. 31, 2026. Coast Guard crews continue icebreaking operations across the Sector New York area of responsibility to help maintain safe and navigable waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Sydney Niemi)