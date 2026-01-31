CGC Hawser Departs Bayonne to Conduct Icebreaking Operations in New York Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994774" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Cutter Hawser crew gets underway at sunrise from Bayonne, New Jersey, to conduct icebreaking operations in New York Harbor and the surrounding area in support of safe navigation during winter conditions, Jan. 31, 2026. Hawser is a 65-foot harbor tug homeported in Bayonne and is assigned to conduct icebreaking operations to help keep vital waterways open throughout the Sector New York area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Sydney Niemi)