CGC Hawser Departs Bayonne to Conduct Icebreaking Operations in New York Harbor

Coast Guard Cutter Hawser crew gets underway at sunrise from Bayonne, New Jersey, to conduct icebreaking operations in New York Harbor and the surrounding area in support of safe navigation during winter conditions, Jan. 31, 2026. Hawser is a 65-foot harbor tug homeported in Bayonne and is assigned to conduct icebreaking operations to help keep vital waterways open throughout the Sector New York area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Sydney Niemi)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 13:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994774
|VIRIN:
|260131-G-G0101-1079
|Filename:
|DOD_111507059
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
