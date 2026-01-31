(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego February Spiritual Fitness Month

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region (left), and U.S. Navy Capt. Michael E. Hall, depot chaplain of MCRD San Diego (right), speak about the impact of spiritual fitness at MCRD San Diego, California, Jan. 24, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines, Sailors, DOD civilians and families of MCRD San Diego and the WRR. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994768
    VIRIN: 260124-M-WB747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111506953
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego February Spiritual Fitness Month, by Sgt Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spiritual Fitness
    MCRD San Diego
    Western Recruiting Region
    Spiritual Fitness Month
    Marine Corps
    chaplain

