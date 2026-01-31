Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego February Spiritual Fitness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region (left), and U.S. Navy Capt. Michael E. Hall, depot chaplain of MCRD San Diego (right), speak about the impact of spiritual fitness at MCRD San Diego, California, Jan. 24, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines, Sailors, DOD civilians and families of MCRD San Diego and the WRR. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen)