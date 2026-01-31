Ivy Sting 4: Day 5

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division conduct command-and-control setup, maneuver operations and live-fire training during Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. Next generation command-and-control capabilities enabled improved situational awareness and coordination between maneuver forces and command nodes during Ivy Sting 4. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Brandon)
