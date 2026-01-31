(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting 4: Day 5

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Spc. Samuel Brandon 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division conduct command-and-control setup, maneuver operations and live-fire training during Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. Next generation command-and-control capabilities enabled improved situational awareness and coordination between maneuver forces and command nodes during Ivy Sting 4. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Brandon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994766
    VIRIN: 260130-A-TM229-3887
    Filename: DOD_111506921
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 4: Day 5, by SPC Samuel Brandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    #TIC
    4TH Infantry Division
    Ivy Sting 4

