Ivy Sting 4 Nodes Displacement

Soldiers assigned to Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, displace to establish units of data structure in austere tactical environments during an exercise on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. The exercise built on Ivy Sting 3 while achieving the goals of Ivy Sting 4 by integrating next generation command and control (NGC2) tools to synchronize maneuver forces and mobile command nodes in real time. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)