    Ivy Sting 4 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct live-fire training during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. Ivy Sting 4 utilized elements from earlier Sting exercises to better integrate mobile command nodes and maneuver forces during distributed operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)

