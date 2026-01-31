Soldiers assigned to 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct live-fire training during Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2026. Ivy Sting 4 utilized elements from earlier Sting exercises to better integrate mobile command nodes and maneuver forces during distributed operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994759
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-NY427-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111506857
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ivy Sting 4 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, by PFC Thomas Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
