(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard conducts ice-breaking operations on the Great Lakes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) provides a direct assist to the 633-foot motor vessel Sam Laud, a lake freighter, on Lake Erie Jan. 28, 2026. The cutter made high-speed passes alongside the vessel upon arriving, allowing for the energy of its wake to help loosen pressurized ice built up around the Sam Laud, subsequently allowing the vessel to complete its transit and layup for the remainder of winter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994758
    VIRIN: 260128-G-NB558-1003
    Filename: DOD_111506852
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video