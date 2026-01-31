Coast Guard conducts ice-breaking operations on the Great Lakes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) provides a direct assist to the 633-foot motor vessel Sam Laud, a lake freighter, on Lake Erie Jan. 28, 2026. The cutter made high-speed passes alongside the vessel upon arriving, allowing for the energy of its wake to help loosen pressurized ice built up around the Sam Laud, subsequently allowing the vessel to complete its transit and layup for the remainder of winter.