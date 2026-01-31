(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard conducts ice-breaking operations on the Great Lakes

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) conducts ice-breaking operations on Lake Erie, Jan. 28, 2026. The Bristol Bay's ice-breaking efforts were in support of Great Lakes District domestic operations established to ensure the continuous movement of commerce and delivery of essential goods. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994757
    VIRIN: 260128-G-NB558-1001
    Filename: DOD_111506831
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Icebreaking
    icebreaking operations
    Great Lakes District

