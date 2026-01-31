B-ROLL: Coast Guard rescues three hunters stranded in Louisiana swamp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 helicopter crew rescues three duck hunters after their boat ran aground in the Biloxi State Wildlife Management Area east of New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 26, 2026. This was Petty Officer Third Class Benjamin Zeigler’s first rescue mission as an aviation survival technician. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)