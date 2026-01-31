Coast Guard conducts direct assist to motor vessel on Lake Michigan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) directly assists the 650-foot motor vessel Algoma Intrepid near Beaver Island on Lake Michigan, Jan. 25, 2026. The Mackinaw made high-speed passes by the vessel, breaking up ice and opening navigable channels for the Algoma Intrepid to continue its transit. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. William Erekson)