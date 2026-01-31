(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard conducts direct assist to motor vessel on Lake Michigan

    BEAVER ISLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) directly assists the 650-foot motor vessel Algoma Intrepid near Beaver Island on Lake Michigan, Jan. 25, 2026. The Mackinaw made high-speed passes by the vessel, breaking up ice and opening navigable channels for the Algoma Intrepid to continue its transit. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. William Erekson)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 11:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994754
    VIRIN: 260125-G-NB558-1003
    Filename: DOD_111506821
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: BEAVER ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    taconite
    ice breaking District 9
    USCGC Mackinaw (WLBB

