Coast Guard conducts Great Lakes District Firearms Marksmanship Coach Training Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994752" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard members from various units across the Great Lakes District gather for the week-long Firearms Marksmanship Coach Course at an off-site training location in northwest Ohio beginning January 12, 2025. This course focused on three different weapons platforms, how to manipulate and handle each weapon, coach and train shooters for each weapon, and bolster unit-level operational readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)