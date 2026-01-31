Coast Guard conducts Great Lakes District Firearms Marksmanship Coach Training Week

Coast Guard members from various units across the Great Lakes District gather for the week-long Firearms Marksmanship Coach Course at an off-site training location in northwest Ohio beginning January 12, 2025. This course focused on three different weapons platforms, how to manipulate and handle each weapon, coach and train shooters for each weapon, and bolster unit-level operational readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994752
|VIRIN:
|260115-G-NB558-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111506799
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|SANDUSKY, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.