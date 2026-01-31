Coast Guard conducts Great Lakes District Firearms Marksmanship Coach Training Week

Coast Guard members from various units across the Great Lakes District gather for the Firearms Marksmanship Coach Course at an off-site training location in northwest Ohio beginning January 12, 2025. The week-long course was the first of its kind for the district and was introduced in efforts to improve unit-level readiness, promoting the Coast Guard's mission of maintaining an always ready posture. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)
