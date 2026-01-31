(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard conducts Great Lakes District Firearms Marksmanship Coach Training Week

    SANDUSKY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard members from various units across the Great Lakes District gather for the Firearms Marksmanship Coach Course with a focus on low-light shooter training at an off-site training location in northwest Ohio beginning January 13, 2025. The low-light training offered members the opportunity to train in a controlled environment that simulated unfavorable visibility conditions, allowing for an enhanced level of training to ensure our forces are prepared for any environment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994748
    VIRIN: 260113-G-NB558-1002
    Filename: DOD_111506783
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: SANDUSKY, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Great Lakes District

