Coast Guard conducts Great Lakes District Firearms Marksmanship Coach Training Week

Coast Guard members from various units across the Great Lakes District gather for the Firearms Marksmanship Coach Course with a focus on low-light shooter training at an off-site training location in northwest Ohio beginning January 13, 2025. The low-light training offered members the opportunity to train in a controlled environment that simulated unfavorable visibility conditions, allowing for an enhanced level of training to ensure our forces are prepared for any environment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)