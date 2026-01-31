(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard conducts Great Lakes District Firearms Marksmanship Coach Training Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SANDUSKY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard members from various units across the Great Lakes District gather for the Firearms Marksmanship Coach Course with a focus on rifle training at an off-site training location in northwest Ohio beginning January 14, 2025. This day of training for the course was made to enhance marksmanship coaches in training members to become qualified for the Coast Guard service rifle, the M4 Carbine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994747
    VIRIN: 260114-G-NB558-1002
    Filename: DOD_111506776
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SANDUSKY, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Great Lakes District
    firearms marksmanship
    Firearms Training and Evaluation – Pistol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video