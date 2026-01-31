Coast Guard conducts Great Lakes District Firearms Marksmanship Coach Training Week

Coast Guard members from various units across the Great Lakes District gather for the Firearms Marksmanship Coach Course with a focus on rifle training at an off-site training location in northwest Ohio beginning January 14, 2025. This day of training for the course was made to enhance marksmanship coaches in training members to become qualified for the Coast Guard service rifle, the M4 Carbine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)
