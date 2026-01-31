Coast Guard conducts Great Lakes District Firearms Marksmanship Coach Training Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard members from various units across the Great Lakes District gather for the Firearms Marksmanship Coach Course, focusing on pistol training and coaching, at an off-site training location in northwest Ohio beginning January 12, 2025. The course was broken into multiple phases that focused on different firearms and how to coach for each weapon, beginning with coaching techniques for pistol qualifications. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)