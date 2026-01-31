(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Brawlers conduct vehicle terrain familiarization training B-Roll

    BULGARIA

    01.29.2026

    Video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, drive a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during terrain familiarization training in Bulgaria on Jan. 30, 2026. Terrain familiarization training helps Soldiers understand the limits and capabilities of their vehicles while also learning to safely navigate varying surfaces like mud, sand, snow, and steep inclines. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994737
    VIRIN: 260130-A-FS119-6877
    Filename: DOD_111506702
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Brawlers conduct vehicle terrain familiarization training B-Roll, by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

