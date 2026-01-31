Task Force Brawlers conduct vehicle terrain familiarization training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, drive a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during terrain familiarization training in Bulgaria on Jan. 30, 2026. Terrain familiarization training helps Soldiers understand the limits and capabilities of their vehicles while also learning to safely navigate varying surfaces like mud, sand, snow, and steep inclines. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)