U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, drive a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during terrain familiarization training in Bulgaria on Jan. 30, 2026. Terrain familiarization training helps Soldiers understand the limits and capabilities of their vehicles while also learning to safely navigate varying surfaces like mud, sand, snow, and steep inclines. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994737
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-FS119-6877
|Filename:
|DOD_111506702
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|BG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force Brawlers conduct vehicle terrain familiarization training B-Roll, by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
