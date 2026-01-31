Hegseth Administers Oath of Enlistment, Recognizes Excellence at Patrick Space Force Base

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth administers the oath of enlistment to recruits at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026. Immediately following the oath, he will recognize several outstanding service members by presenting them with a War Department coin.
02.02.2026
02.02.2026 08:52
Briefings
|994724
|DOD_111506570
|00:08:12
FLORIDA, US
|3
|3
