10th AAMDC NCOs Conduct NCO PT

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Henry Scott, the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command senior enlisted advisor, speaks on the non-commissioned officer's physical training event at Functional Fitness ROB in Rhine Ordinance Barracks, Germany Jan. 23, 2026. The purpose of the NCO PT was to bring the NCO's together across the command to train as a team, strengthen cohesion and build camaraderie (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominic Pereida, Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens and Sgt. Luis Garcia).