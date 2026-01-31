In this series, we explore the exchange of wisdom, advice, and experience between generations. Each episode brings together a seasoned team member with decades of experience and a newer member of the organization. Through candid, face-to-face conversations, they share stories, insights, and lessons learned—bridging the gap between past and present. Join us as we celebrate knowledge, mentorship, and the human connections that shape our workplace.
Music licensed via Pixabay (royalty-free license, authorized for public release and unlimited distribution).
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 07:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994703
|VIRIN:
|260202-O-DY521-4217
|Filename:
|DOD_111506406
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Across Generations - Episode 1, by Aryan Zarinkhesht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.