    Across Generations - Episode 1

    BELGIUM

    02.01.2026

    Video by Aryan Zarinkhesht 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    In this series, we explore the exchange of wisdom, advice, and experience between generations. Each episode brings together a seasoned team member with decades of experience and a newer member of the organization. Through candid, face-to-face conversations, they share stories, insights, and lessons learned—bridging the gap between past and present. Join us as we celebrate knowledge, mentorship, and the human connections that shape our workplace.

    Music licensed via Pixabay (royalty-free license, authorized for public release and unlimited distribution).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 07:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994703
    VIRIN: 260202-O-DY521-4217
    Filename: DOD_111506406
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Across Generations - Episode 1, by Aryan Zarinkhesht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Europe
    stronger together
    Benelux
    USAG Benelux
    interview
    IMCOM - Europe

