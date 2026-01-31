(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Clothing Regulations PSA

    BAHRAIN

    12.31.2025

    Video by Seaman Jarel McCants 

    AFN Bahrain

    A Clothing Regulations PSA for AFNE network TV filmed Jan. 1, 2026, on board Naval Support Facility Bahrain. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 03:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994695
    VIRIN: 260101-N-GC710-4549
    Filename: DOD_111506287
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clothing Regulations PSA, by SN Jarel McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PSA
    NSA Bahrain

