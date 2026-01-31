(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From Stealth Missions to Family Legacies: One Man’s Journey Into the World of War Genealogy

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Singleton spent much of his career with the F-117A stealth fighter program before retiring in 1994. Inspired by the miniseries “Band of Brothers,” he eventually developed a passion for war genealogy and now researches military family histories.

    Singleton credits the military with teaching him to accomplish missions — while adapting around obstacles — and recently led a workshop on Camp Zama to encourage community members here to use available tools to document and share their own family stories.

