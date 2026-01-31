From Stealth Missions to Family Legacies: One Man’s Journey Into the World of War Genealogy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Singleton spent much of his career with the F-117A stealth fighter program before retiring in 1994. Inspired by the miniseries “Band of Brothers,” he eventually developed a passion for war genealogy and now researches military family histories.



Singleton credits the military with teaching him to accomplish missions — while adapting around obstacles — and recently led a workshop on Camp Zama to encourage community members here to use available tools to document and share their own family stories.