From Stealth Missions to Family Legacies: One Man’s Journey Into the World of War Genealogy

Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Singleton spent much of his career with the F-117A stealth fighter program before retiring in 1994. Inspired by the miniseries “Band of Brothers,” he eventually developed a passion for war genealogy and now researches military family histories.
Singleton credits the military with teaching him to accomplish missions — while adapting around obstacles — and recently led a workshop on Camp Zama to encourage community members here to use available tools to document and share their own family stories.
