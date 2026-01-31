The Artemis Recovery and Trauma Expeditionary Team conducted training exercises at the Naval Medical Center San Diego Simulation Lab, Jan. 21, in preparation for the Artemis II expedition to the moon. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 21:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994686
|VIRIN:
|260122-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111506170
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Artemis II Recovery Team prepares for moon mission with training at NMCSD, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.