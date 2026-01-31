(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Artemis II Recovery Team prepares for moon mission with training at NMCSD

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    The Artemis Recovery and Trauma Expeditionary Team conducted training exercises at the Naval Medical Center San Diego Simulation Lab, Jan. 21, in preparation for the Artemis II expedition to the moon. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    NASA
    NMCSD
    Navy medicine
    NMRTC San Diego
    Artemis II
    Artemis II recovery team training

