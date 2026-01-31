Artemis II Recovery Team prepares for moon mission with training at NMCSD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Artemis Recovery and Trauma Expeditionary Team conducted training exercises at the Naval Medical Center San Diego Simulation Lab, Jan. 21, in preparation for the Artemis II expedition to the moon. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)