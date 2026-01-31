COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2026) – Yeoman Seaman Johnny Wellons III gives a shoutout to his family onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 20:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994684
|VIRIN:
|260131-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111506158
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, YNSN Wellons Shoutout, by PO1 Isaac Esposito and PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.