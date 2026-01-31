(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Marine Regiment and 3rd Recon In Their Boots Day Event

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Granados 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine spouses of 4th Marine Regiment and 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion participate in Their Boots Day event on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. In Their Boots Day allowed Marine spouses with an opportunity to learn more about their Marines’ work and experience a taste of Marine Corps training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Granados)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994683
    VIRIN: 260115-M-OW737-1001
    Filename: DOD_111506133
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    3rd MARDIV, USMC, ITB, SPOUSES, 3RD RECON, 4TH REG

