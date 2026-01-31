4th Marine Regiment and 3rd Recon In Their Boots Day Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine spouses of 4th Marine Regiment and 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion participate in Their Boots Day event on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. In Their Boots Day allowed Marine spouses with an opportunity to learn more about their Marines’ work and experience a taste of Marine Corps training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Granados)