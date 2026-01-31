The official change of responsibility for the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard change of responsibility ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2026. Master Sgt. Clayton Perreira relinquished responsibility of the unit to 1st Sgt. Kevin Meno during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994675
|VIRIN:
|260131-Z-CO733-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111505984
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B Co 2-211th Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by SPC Jeremy Forella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.