    B Co 2-211th Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Spc. Jeremy Forella 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    The official change of responsibility for the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard change of responsibility ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2026. Master Sgt. Clayton Perreira relinquished responsibility of the unit to 1st Sgt. Kevin Meno during the ceremony.

