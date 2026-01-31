U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jason Black, a company commander with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, gives an interview during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994673
|VIRIN:
|260129-M-DT244-1001
|PIN:
|100101
|Filename:
|DOD_111505963
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd LCT | Capt. Jason Black interview at Pohakuloa, by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.