    3rd LCT | Capt. Jason Black interview at Pohakuloa

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jason Black, a company commander with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, gives an interview during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 17:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994673
    VIRIN: 260129-M-DT244-1001
    PIN: 100101
    Filename: DOD_111505963
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LCT | Capt. Jason Black interview at Pohakuloa, by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3d MLR; 3d MarDiv; Warfighting; Fight Now; ForceDesign; 3d LCT

