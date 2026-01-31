Stringer- Former MTI from 2nd Bomb Wing prepares 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight Trainees

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll Stringer of an Airman assigned to 2nd Bomb Wing, former military training instructor, working with trainees from the 307th Development and Training Flight at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2026. The footage shows the Airman instructing trainees on drill commands in preparation for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware.)