B-Roll Stringer of an Airman assigned to 2nd Bomb Wing, former military training instructor, working with trainees from the 307th Development and Training Flight at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2026. The footage shows the Airman instructing trainees on drill commands in preparation for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware.)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994641
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-IJ844-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111505918
|Length:
|00:07:19
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stringer- Former MTI from 2nd Bomb Wing prepares 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight Trainees, by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
