    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Stringer- Former MTI from 2nd Bomb Wing prepares 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight Trainees

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    B-Roll Stringer of an Airman assigned to 2nd Bomb Wing, former military training instructor, working with trainees from the 307th Development and Training Flight at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2026. The footage shows the Airman instructing trainees on drill commands in preparation for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994641
    VIRIN: 260130-F-IJ844-1001
    Filename: DOD_111505918
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stringer- Former MTI from 2nd Bomb Wing prepares 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight Trainees, by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd Bomb Wing
    307th Bomb Wing
    Development and Training Flight

