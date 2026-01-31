(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen complete water survival training at Fairchild AFB

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 141st Air Refueling Wing conduct water survival training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 29, 2026. The event marked the first time the wing integrated aircrew members and non-aircrew participants, simulating aircraft passenger scenarios and introducing additional levels of instruction and teamwork required to complete the training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 18:08
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 994638
    VIRIN: 260129-Z-ZC218-1001
    Filename: DOD_111505911
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen complete water survival training at Fairchild AFB, by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

