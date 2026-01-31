Airmen assigned to the 141st Air Refueling Wing conduct water survival training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 29, 2026. The event marked the first time the wing integrated aircrew members and non-aircrew participants, simulating aircraft passenger scenarios and introducing additional levels of instruction and teamwork required to complete the training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 18:08
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|994638
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-ZC218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111505911
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen complete water survival training at Fairchild AFB, by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.