My Part Our Mission- Tech. Sgt. Ashley Daite

Tech. Sgt. Ashley Daite takes us through what it's like to work in Finance for the 307th Bomb Wing. This is the fourth episode of the My Part Our Mission series and follows the story of her part in the 307th BW overall mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 16:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|994636
|VIRIN:
|260111-F-IJ844-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111505879
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
