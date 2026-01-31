(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    My Part Our Mission- Tech. Sgt. Ashley Daite

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Ashley Daite takes us through what it's like to work in Finance for the 307th Bomb Wing. This is the fourth episode of the My Part Our Mission series and follows the story of her part in the 307th BW overall mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 16:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 994636
    VIRIN: 260111-F-IJ844-1001
    Filename: DOD_111505879
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Part Our Mission- Tech. Sgt. Ashley Daite, by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

