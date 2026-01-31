My Part Our Mission- Tech. Sgt. Ashley Daite

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tech. Sgt. Ashley Daite takes us through what it's like to work in Finance for the 307th Bomb Wing. This is the fourth episode of the My Part Our Mission series and follows the story of her part in the 307th BW overall mission.