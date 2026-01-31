1st Infantry Division Partners with Romanian Forces in Smardan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas Sacchieri, the battalion commander for 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, discusses the importance of joint training with Romanian land forces during a live-fire exercise, Jan. 30, 2026, on Smardan Training Area, Romania. Through realistic, combined training, U.S. Army and Romanian land forces strengthened partnership, shared tactical knowledge, and enhanced combat readiness. The joint live-fire exercise contributed directly to NATO’s collective defense posture and reinforced security in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez and Spc. Brandi Frizzell).