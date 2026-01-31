U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas Sacchieri, the battalion commander for 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, discusses the importance of joint training with Romanian land forces during a live-fire exercise, Jan. 30, 2026, on Smardan Training Area, Romania. Through realistic, combined training, U.S. Army and Romanian land forces strengthened partnership, shared tactical knowledge, and enhanced combat readiness. The joint live-fire exercise contributed directly to NATO’s collective defense posture and reinforced security in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez and Spc. Brandi Frizzell).
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 07:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|994633
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-QU182-2299
|Filename:
|DOD_111505825
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|SMARDAN, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Infantry Division Partners with Romanian Forces in Smardan, by SPC Brandi Frizzell and SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.