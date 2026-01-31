(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Infantry Division Partners with Romanian Forces in Smardan

    SMARDAN, ROMANIA

    01.30.2026

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jason Noles, a tank commander with 1-16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, discusses the importance of joint training with Romanian land forces during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 1, 2026, on Smardan Training Area, Romania. Through realistic, combined training, U.S. Army and Romanian land forces strengthened partnerships, shared tactical knowledge, and enhance combat readiness. The joint live-fire exercise contributed directly to NATO’s collective defense posture and reinforced security in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez and Spc. Brandi Frizzell).

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 07:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 994632
    VIRIN: 260130-A-QU182-1066
    Filename: DOD_111505822
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SMARDAN, RO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Partners with Romanian Forces in Smardan, by SPC Brandi Frizzell and SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    StrongerTog
    1st Infantry Division

