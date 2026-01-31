(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in NATO environment Poland

    POLAND

    01.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct day and night live-fire training with M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026.
    The B-roll package included daytime aerial footage captured by unmanned aircraft systems, Soldiers observing the battlefield through binoculars and optics, and nighttime Bradley gunnery featuring 25mm main gun and 7.62mm coaxial fires, highlighting crew coordination, target acquisition, and sustained armored operations in a cold-weather, multinational NATO training environment.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994631
    VIRIN: 260131-A-BN475-8650
    Filename: DOD_111505788
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: PL

    This work, 3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in NATO environment Poland, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    EFDL
    Bradley A3 Combat System

