U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct day and night live-fire training with M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026.
The B-roll package included daytime aerial footage captured by unmanned aircraft systems, Soldiers observing the battlefield through binoculars and optics, and nighttime Bradley gunnery featuring 25mm main gun and 7.62mm coaxial fires, highlighting crew coordination, target acquisition, and sustained armored operations in a cold-weather, multinational NATO training environment.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 14:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994631
|VIRIN:
|260131-A-BN475-8650
|Filename:
|DOD_111505788
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in NATO environment Poland, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.