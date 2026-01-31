(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in NATO environment Highlight Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    01.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct mounted training with M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during day and night live fire operations at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026. Daytime aerial footage captured by unmanned aircraft systems and nighttime fires from Bradley 25mm and 7.62mm coaxial weapons highlighted crew coordination, fire control, and the ability to operate armored platforms in a NATO training environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994630
    VIRIN: 260131-A-BN475-7408
    Filename: DOD_111505757
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in NATO environment Highlight Reel, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100th MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3-8 Cav
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    EFDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video