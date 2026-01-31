U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct mounted training with M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles during day and night live fire operations at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026. Daytime aerial footage captured by unmanned aircraft systems and nighttime fires from Bradley 25mm and 7.62mm coaxial weapons highlighted crew coordination, fire control, and the ability to operate armored platforms in a NATO training environment.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 14:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994630
|VIRIN:
|260131-A-BN475-7408
|Filename:
|DOD_111505757
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-8 Cavalry conducts Bradley live fire training in NATO environment Highlight Reel, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
