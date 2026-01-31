(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tupelo Generator Staging Area

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Video by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Generators are staged at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Tupelo Generator Staging Area in preparation for deployment across the state to support emergency response and power restoration operations.

    WinterStorm26

