U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, conduct an armored live-fire exercise and static technology display during Operation Winter Falcon 26 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Jan. 13, 2026. The operation demonstrated how the modern military relies on integrating multiple systems to strengthen defensive capabilities. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994617
|VIRIN:
|260122-Z-PV485-1115
|Filename:
|DOD_111505205
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-66 Conduct Operation Winter Falcon 26, by PFC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
