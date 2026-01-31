(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-66 Conduct Operation Winter Falcon 26

    POLAND

    01.13.2026

    Video by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, conduct an armored live-fire exercise and static technology display during Operation Winter Falcon 26 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Jan. 13, 2026. The operation demonstrated how the modern military relies on integrating multiple systems to strengthen defensive capabilities. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994617
    VIRIN: 260122-Z-PV485-1115
    Filename: DOD_111505205
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-66 Conduct Operation Winter Falcon 26, by PFC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together, Victory Corps, 3-66AR, EFDL, 100thMPAD, TFMarne

