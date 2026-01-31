3-66 Conduct Operation Winter Falcon 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, conduct an armored live-fire exercise and static technology display during Operation Winter Falcon 26 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Jan. 13, 2026. The operation demonstrated how the modern military relies on integrating multiple systems to strengthen defensive capabilities. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion)