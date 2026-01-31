U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a live-fire training event at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994611
|VIRIN:
|260126-M-DT244-1001
|PIN:
|100101
|Filename:
|DOD_111505167
|Length:
|00:07:16
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 3rd LCT executes live-fire platoon attacks at PTA B-Roll, by Cpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.