B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), conduct well-deck operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)