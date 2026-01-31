U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct tactical combat casualty care training aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994608
|VIRIN:
|260129-M-FP389-1499
|Filename:
|DOD_111505148
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines Conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Aboard USS Comstock, by Sgt Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
